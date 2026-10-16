Lucknow: Repeat road cave-in puts spotlight on sewer leak, repairs near divisional commissioner’s office

A road cave-in nearly 4 feet deep appeared near the divisional commissioner’s office on Thursday, barely two months after a similar incident on the same stretch, raising concerns over commuter safety and recurring road damage.

A road cave-in near the divisional commissioner’s office in Lucknow on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

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The cavity, which opened in the middle of the road, measures around 5 feet across and more than 4 feet deep. It poses a risk to two-wheeler riders, whose tyres could get trapped in the hole, potentially causing accidents. Thousands of commuters use the stretch daily.

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Officials suspect leakage from a sewer pipeline caused the cave-in. The road falls under the Public Works Department (PWD), while the suspected involvement of the sewer network raises questions over coordination between the road-owning agency and the department responsible for sewerage infrastructure.

Repeat incident on same stretch

A similar cave-in occurred on the road on August 17, 2026. The recurrence within two months raises questions over whether the underlying cause was identified and addressed or the road surface was merely restored.

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PWD executive engineer Satendra Nath told HT that the department had started repairing the damaged stretch and would continue the work over the next few days.

However, it remains unclear whether the suspected sewer leakage has been confirmed and what measures will be taken to prevent another cave-in.

HT also tried to contact Jal Kal general manager Kuldeep Singh and executive engineer Utkarsh Ray for their response on the suspected sewer pipeline leakage and preventive measures. Both remained unavailable for comment.