Lucknow reports surge in dengue, malaria cases: 61 and 4 new cases reported

The capital city reported 61 new active dengue cases and 4 new malaria cases in the past 24 hours, in the capital city in the last 24 hours, according to information shared by the office of chief medical officer on Sunday. Furthermore, during a field visit by the city malaria unit over the weekend, 12 houses were identified on Sunday and 14 on Saturday as being at risk for larva breeding, and notices will be issued to them soon.

The fresh cases of dengue and malaria have brought up the year’s count to 779 and 425 cases of dengue and malaria respectively since January 1, 2024.

The dengue cases were reported from Indiranagar, Chandernagar, Aliganj, NK Road, Tudiyaganj, Bakshi Ka Talab, Itaunja, Red Cross, Silver Jubilee, Chinhat, Gosaiganj, Sarojninagar, and Aishbagh, while the malaria cases were reported from Aliganj, NK Road, and Chandernagar.

During their field visit on Sunday, the CMO’s malaria unit surveyed and inspected 1400 houses, assessing their conditions, and promoting awareness about preventative measures for vector-borne diseases this season.