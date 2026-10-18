Lucknow: Transport Nagar freight station may open for passenger trains

A new boarding point for long-distance trains could come up at Transport Nagar, offering passengers an alternative to crowded Charbagh and Lucknow Junction railway stations. The proposed station would make it easier for residents of Transport Nagar, Amausi and adjoining areas to access train services without travelling across the city. Northern Railway plans to convert the existing freight terminal into a passenger station, potentially making it Lucknow’s 19th railway station.

Nearly 20 trains are proposed to be routed through the station, with around five scheduled halts planned. (Sourced)

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Nearly 20 trains are proposed to be routed through the station, with around five scheduled halts planned. The proposal, submitted by Northern Railway’s Lucknow division, is awaiting clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), railway officials said on Saturday.

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Senior divisional commercial manager, Northern Railway’s Lucknow division, Samarth Gupta, confirmed the proposal. “We are planning to introduce passenger train services at Transport Nagar railway station. The proposal has already been submitted, and we are awaiting clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety,” he said.

No date has been announced for the commencement of services, officials added.

The development could involve an estimated expenditure of ₹250 crore on passenger infrastructure and operational facilities, sources said. Railway officials, however, have not formally confirmed the project cost or specified a timeline for completion.

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{{^usCountry}} At present, Transport Nagar functions exclusively as a freight-handling station, primarily accommodating goods trains involved in automobile transportation. Extensive infrastructure upgrades would be required before it could handle regular passenger traffic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At present, Transport Nagar functions exclusively as a freight-handling station, primarily accommodating goods trains involved in automobile transportation. Extensive infrastructure upgrades would be required before it could handle regular passenger traffic. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed facilities include passenger platforms with shelters, waiting halls, seating arrangements, ticket booking counters, automatic ticket vending machines and drinking water facilities. Air-conditioned waiting lounges, foot overbridges, lifts and escalators are also expected to be part of the development.

Trains on major routes

The station could provide an additional boarding point for passengers travelling towards Raebareli, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Moradabad and Delhi.

Railway officials said the proposed operations could include passenger, mail-express and superfast trains. Premium services, including Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains, are also being considered, although no specific train has been officially identified for a stoppage at Transport Nagar.

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However, routing nearly 20 trains through the station does not mean all would stop there. Around five trains are being considered for scheduled halts, while the remaining services would pass through the corridor.

Metro, airport connectivity

Located close to Transport Nagar Metro station, the proposed terminal would offer access to the Lucknow Metro network. Its connectivity towards Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Alambagh bus station and the proposed multistorey bus terminal at Amausi could further benefit commuters.

Its proximity to Shaheed Path and the Agra Expressway and Kanpur Expressway corridors could also improve access for passengers from different parts of the city and adjoining areas.

Aim to ease pressure on Charbagh

The proposed development is part of Northern Railway’s plan to decentralise train operations and reduce congestion at Charbagh and Lucknow Junction. Train services have already been redistributed to stations such as Aishbagh and Gomti Nagar, while redevelopment work at Charbagh aims to expand passenger-handling capacity.

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The completion of double-line infrastructure between Utraitia and Transport Nagar has further strengthened the corridor.