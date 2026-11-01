Lucknow triple murder case: Prime accused’s sister held, all 8 named in FIR now behind bars

Lucknow Police on Sunday arrested Divya Shukla, sister of prime accused Rishabh Shukla, in connection with the October 26 triple murder in Saadatganj’s Brahmani Tola. Carrying a reward of ₹25,000, she was arrested a day after police nabbed Rajesh Shukla alias Tunnu, uncle of the prime accused, who had been absconding.

Divya Shukla, sister of prime accused Rishabh Shukla, arrested by Lucknow police (Sourced)

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“Divya was arrested around 8.05 am from Kooda Chauraha on IIM Road in Dubagga by a joint team of Saadatganj police and the western zone surveillance team,” said DCP West JK Srivastava.

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With her arrest, all eight accused named in the FIR have been taken into custody. Seven others were arrested on October 26, 27 and 31.

The 32-year-old is the daughter of Girish Shukla and wife of Jitendra Tiwari. She was residing in the Kailash State area of Dubagga, the DCP added.

The triple murder took place on October 26 following a dispute over parking vehicles on vacant land and construction of a platform around a banyan tree outside the accused family’s house.

Police said the accused allegedly surrounded Shivendra Tiwari alias Shambhu, his elder brother Shivaji Tiwari and nephew Suyash Tiwari, assaulted them with sticks and stones, and shot them dead.

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{{^usCountry}} A video of the incident went viral. Following the incident, the SHO was removed and the entire police outpost staff was sent to the police lines over alleged negligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video of the incident went viral. Following the incident, the SHO was removed and the entire police outpost staff was sent to the police lines over alleged negligence. {{/usCountry}}

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An FIR was registered at Saadatganj police station under sections 191(2), 191(3), 190 and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further legal proceedings against Divya are underway.