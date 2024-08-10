Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 10, 2024
Aug 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on August 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 10, 2024, is 28.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 31.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 78% and the wind speed is 78 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 11, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.35 °C and 30.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 79%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 92.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 10, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 11, 2024
|28.63 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 12, 2024
|33.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 13, 2024
|33.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 14, 2024
|26.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 15, 2024
|33.22 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 16, 2024
|33.51 °C
|Light rain
|August 17, 2024
|30.4 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.05 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.95 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.8 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|31.84 °C
|Moderate rain
