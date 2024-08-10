Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 11, 2024 28.63 °C Moderate rain August 12, 2024 33.28 °C Moderate rain August 13, 2024 33.99 °C Moderate rain August 14, 2024 26.96 °C Moderate rain August 15, 2024 33.22 °C Moderate rain August 16, 2024 33.51 °C Light rain August 17, 2024 30.4 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.79 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.87 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.35 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.95 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.8 °C Light rain Delhi 31.84 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 10, 2024, is 28.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 31.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 78% and the wind speed is 78 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 11, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.35 °C and 30.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 79%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 92.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.