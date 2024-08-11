Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.95 °C, check weather forecast for August 11, 2024
Aug 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on August 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 11, 2024, is 32.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.95 °C and 35.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 12, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.22 °C and 34.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.95 °C and 35.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 98.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 11, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 12, 2024
|33.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 13, 2024
|31.52 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 14, 2024
|30.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 15, 2024
|31.74 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 16, 2024
|32.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 17, 2024
|32.26 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 18, 2024
|32.22 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.91 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|30.78 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.18 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|27.31 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.38 °C
|Light rain
