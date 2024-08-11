 Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.95 °C, check weather forecast for August 11, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.95 °C, check weather forecast for August 11, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on August 11, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 11, 2024, is 32.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.95 °C and 35.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, August 12, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.22 °C and 34.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.95 °C and 35.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 98.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 12, 2024 33.43 °C Moderate rain
August 13, 2024 31.52 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 14, 2024 30.35 °C Moderate rain
August 15, 2024 31.74 °C Moderate rain
August 16, 2024 32.51 °C Moderate rain
August 17, 2024 32.26 °C Moderate rain
August 18, 2024 32.22 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 11, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.91 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.78 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.18 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.19 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.46 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 27.31 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.38 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow weather update on August 11, 2024
Lucknow weather update on August 11, 2024

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.95 °C, check weather forecast for August 11, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On