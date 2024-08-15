Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 16, 2024 35.4 °C Light rain August 17, 2024 32.46 °C Moderate rain August 18, 2024 27.15 °C Moderate rain August 19, 2024 29.76 °C Light rain August 20, 2024 32.61 °C Moderate rain August 21, 2024 31.1 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 29.39 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.17 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 31.53 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.47 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.76 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.59 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.32 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 33.87 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 15, 2024, is 33.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 35.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:38 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 16, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.83 °C and 36.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 35.73 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 102.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.