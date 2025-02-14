Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 8.99 °C, check weather forecast for February 14, 2025

The temperature in Lucknow today, on February 14, 2025, is 24.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.99 °C and 27.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 05:57 PM. Lucknow weather update on February 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 15, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.17 °C and 29.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 154.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 15, 2025 24.88 Sky is clear February 16, 2025 26.76 Few clouds February 17, 2025 28.51 Sky is clear February 18, 2025 28.95 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 29.12 Scattered clouds February 20, 2025 29.51 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 31.52 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.68 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.86 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.01 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 29.9 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 27.42 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.46 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



