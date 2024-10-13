Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.95 °C, check weather forecast for October 13, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on October 13, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on October 13, 2024, is 29.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.95 °C and 33.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 05:40 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, October 14, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.95 °C and 32.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 150.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 14, 2024 28.29 °C Broken clouds
October 15, 2024 30.46 °C Broken clouds
October 16, 2024 32.1 °C Sky is clear
October 17, 2024 31.46 °C Sky is clear
October 18, 2024 31.44 °C Sky is clear
October 19, 2024 31.07 °C Sky is clear
October 20, 2024 30.57 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 13, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.27 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.15 °C Few clouds
Chennai 28.7 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 25.79 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 27.98 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 28.76 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 33.95 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow weather update on October 13, 2024
Lucknow weather update on October 13, 2024

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On