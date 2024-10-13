Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.95 °C, check weather forecast for October 13, 2024
Oct 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on October 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on October 13, 2024, is 29.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.95 °C and 33.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 05:40 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, October 14, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.95 °C and 32.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 150.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 13, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 14, 2024
|28.29 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 15, 2024
|30.46 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 16, 2024
|32.1 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 17, 2024
|31.46 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 18, 2024
|31.44 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 19, 2024
|31.07 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 20, 2024
|30.57 °C
|Sky is clear
