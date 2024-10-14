Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.11 °C, check weather forecast for October 14, 2024
Oct 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
The temperature in Lucknow today, on October 14, 2024, is 29.93 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.11 °C and 32.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 05:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.39 °C and 33.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 152.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 15, 2024
|30.73 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 16, 2024
|30.33 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 17, 2024
|31.45 °C
|Few clouds
|October 18, 2024
|31.67 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 19, 2024
|31.88 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 20, 2024
|31.86 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 21, 2024
|31.72 °C
|Sky is clear
