Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.61 °C, check weather forecast for October 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 3, 2024 32.52 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 32.27 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 32.77 °C Sky is clear October 6, 2024 32.38 °C Sky is clear October 7, 2024 32.76 °C Few clouds October 8, 2024 33.69 °C Light rain October 9, 2024 33.85 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.91 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.32 °C Light rain Chennai 30.8 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.68 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.99 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.24 °C Sky is clear Delhi 34.44 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Lucknow today, on October 2, 2024, is 29.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.61 °C and 34.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 3, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.49 °C and 35.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 172.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

