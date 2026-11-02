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Lucknow: Youth murder accused shot in police encounter

The encounter took place when a police team led by Dubagga station house officer (SHO) Shrikant Rai moved to apprehend him. Ujefa was subsequently taken into custody.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026, 07:50:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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A day after a youth was allegedly stabbed to death near Ambedkar Park in Lucknow’s Saadatganj area, the accused, identified as Ujefa, was injured in a police encounter in Dubagga on Sunday, police said.

Accused Ujefa injured in police encounter (Sourced)
Accused Ujefa injured in police encounter (Sourced)

The encounter took place when a police team led by Dubagga station house officer (SHO) Shrikant Rai moved to apprehend him. Ujefa was subsequently taken into custody.

Barely five days after three members of a family were shot dead in Saadatganj, another fatal attack in the same police station area has put west zone policing under scrutiny. Senior officers are likely to review the incident and the police response.

The victim, Rehan, was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon near Ambedkar Park around 9.30pm on October 31. He later succumbed to his injuries at the KGMU Trauma Centre. A video purportedly showing him running on the road after the attack has also gone viral on social media.

Police have yet to ascertain the motive behind the killing and are investigating the circumstances leading to the attack.

 
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