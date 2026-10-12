Lucknow’s pothole woes persist as LMC extends repair deadline to Oct 30

Potholes and damaged road stretches continue to trouble Lucknow residents despite the end of the rainy spell, with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) extending the deadline for its first-phase road repair drive from October 10 to October 30. The civic body has allocated ₹10 crore for repairs across 380 km of roads under the phase.

A damaged road in Gomti Nagar Extension, where potholes continue to trouble commuters despite the end of the rainy spell. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A Hindustan Times assessment found damaged stretches in Gomti Nagar Extension, Vibhuti Khand and Aliganj, inconveniencing commuters despite government directions to repair roads.

In Vibhuti Khand, the road beside the railway crossing near Kisan Bazaar remains riddled with potholes. Shopkeepers alleged that authorities had constructed the road recently but dug it up within months to lay a utility line. They said the surface had not been properly restored.

A similar situation prevails on the road connecting the Signature building route to Sector 7 in Gomti Nagar Extension, where nearly one kilometre remains in poor condition.

LMC executive engineer Atul Mishra said the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) was responsible for repairing roads in Gomti Nagar Extension.

In Sector 4, a service lane near a commercial complex has remained riddled with potholes for several months. In Aliganj, a nearly 200-metre stretch connecting Sector B with Ravindra Garden Road has deteriorated, with a substantial portion of the surface broken.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Major potholes have also developed on the road from the G20 underpass towards the LDA headquarters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Major potholes have also developed on the road from the G20 underpass towards the LDA headquarters. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

₹25 crore earmarked for road repairs

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar said the LMC had planned repairs across approximately 510 km of roads within its jurisdiction, with a total budget of ₹25 crore.

The civic body allocated ₹10 crore for the first phase and initially set October 10 as the deadline. The date was later extended to October 30 to complete the remaining work.

LMC chief engineer (civil) Mahesh Verma said 357 km of the 380 km identified for repair in the first phase had been covered, against an estimated budget of ₹10 crore.

Meanwhile, Mishra said repair work covering 117 km of roads across Zones 1 and 4 had reached its final stages. The civic body allocated ₹1.89 crore for the work in these two zones. Zone 1 includes Lalbagh, Dalibagh and Jopling Road, while Zone 4 covers Gomti Nagar and nearby localities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}