A Sarojininagar resident allegedly opened fire multiple times with a country-made firearm after a group of neighbours pelted his house with bricks and stones. No one was injured, and the accused has been taken into police custody. A video of the incident has also surfaced.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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The incident took place around 7.30 am in Rustam Vihar Colony and was captured on a mobile phone by a local woman. The video, reportedly 3 minutes and 10 seconds long, shows the confrontation and the exchange of stones and gunfire.

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The dispute reportedly stemmed from an old enmity between two neighbouring families. According to a complaint lodged by Mohammad Ikhlaq, a hotel manager, his wife Shazia had stepped outside their house to hand him a bag after he returned from dropping their children at school.

Ikhlaq alleged that their neighbour Mohammad Ali, who runs a grocery shop, threatened to throw acid on his wife’s face, triggering an argument. Ali allegedly brought out a country-made firearm, pointed it at Shazia and fired before retreating inside his house.

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{{^usCountry}} Angered by the firing, people from Ikhlaq’s side allegedly pelted Ali’s house with bricks and stones. Ali then came out again and allegedly fired towards them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Angered by the firing, people from Ikhlaq’s side allegedly pelted Ali’s house with bricks and stones. Ali then came out again and allegedly fired towards them. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident comes close on the heels of the October 26 Saadatganj shooting, in which three members of a family were killed after a dispute between neighbours over parking and a platform near a banyan tree escalated into firing. The accused in that case allegedly opened fire during the confrontation, killing two brothers and one of their sons.