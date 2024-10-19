Mahakumbh 2025: Advanced ‘Water Monitoring Management System’ set for implementation

As Mahakumbh 2025 approaches, preparations for the smooth organisation of the mega fair are in full swing. Among the innovative initiatives, a website and mobile app-based “Water Monitoring Management System” will be introduced to enhance water management efficiency throughout the event. Banks of River Ganga filled with garbage at Sangam in after the devotees left the sacred river polluted during the Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj (HT file)

In line with its commitment to modernising facilities at the Mahakumbh Mela, the state government is promoting various technology-driven initiatives across Prayagraj. A new mobile app, developed for the irrigation and water resources department, will feature advanced functionalities to effectively monitor and manage water resources during the Mahakumbh.

The development of this state-of-the-art app-based system has been entrusted to UP electronics corporation limited (UPLC), aligning with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of a modern and well-managed Mahakumbh.

The Mahakumbh Water Monitoring System is a comprehensive solution that integrates a web portal and mobile application designed to monitor and report water levels at various predefined control points. The system will collect and organise data in an easy-to-read format, enabling officials to make quick decisions during events such as heavy rain or floods. This system is crucial for managing both the Maha Kumbh and future water-related needs.

Key features will include efficient reporting, role-based access, alerts, notifications, and data analysis to monitor water level trends. A GPS database will be created for these control points, aiding in the planning of new ones based on their geographical locations.

The app and website will include essential features such as secure logins, GPS coordination, automatic data handling, Google Maps integration, a user-friendly interface, filtering options, and graphical data representations, including charts and graphs.