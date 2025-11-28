Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
Mailbags tossed on rail tracks in Pratapgarh prompt India Post action

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 03:04 am IST

Officials confirmed on Thursday that the video had been verified during the departmental investigation. Senior officers sought an explanation from the staff involved and conducted an on-site inspection on Wednesday.

A viral video capturing postal bags and parcels being tossed onto the railway tracks at Pratapgarh railway station prompted immediate intervention from India Post this week. The footage, shot near Platform 3 soon after the Punjab Mail arrived, led to a prompt inquiry into the handling of the mail.

Rajeev Umrao, postmaster general of the Prayagraj region, stated that the investigation revealed that employees, allegedly under pressure to ensure timely dispatch, employed an incorrect method to transport the bags.

The inquiry further pointed to the lack of a sloped footbridge linking Platforms 2 and 3 with the railway mail service (RMS) office on Platform 1. Without this key access route, trolleys cannot be used to transport mailbags. With high mail volume and no suitable passage, staff allegedly crossed the tracks and resorted to unsafe handling practices.

India Post has initiated disciplinary action against those found responsible and issued strict directions to prevent a repeat. A letter has also been sent to the divisional railway manager (DRM), Lucknow, requesting necessary infrastructural upgrades to support smooth RMS operations, officials added.

AI Summary AI Summary

A viral video showing postal bags being thrown onto railway tracks at Pratapgarh station prompted an immediate investigation by India Post. The inquiry revealed staff, under pressure for timely dispatch, mismanaged mail transport due to a lack of infrastructure. Disciplinary actions are underway, and a request for upgrades has been sent to the divisional railway manager.