Mailbags tossed on rail tracks in Pratapgarh prompt India Post action

A viral video capturing postal bags and parcels being tossed onto the railway tracks at Pratapgarh railway station prompted immediate intervention from India Post this week. The footage, shot near Platform 3 soon after the Punjab Mail arrived, led to a prompt inquiry into the handling of the mail. A screen grab of the viral video. (Sourced)

Officials confirmed on Thursday that the video had been verified during the departmental investigation. Senior officers sought an explanation from the staff involved and conducted an on-site inspection on Wednesday.

Rajeev Umrao, postmaster general of the Prayagraj region, stated that the investigation revealed that employees, allegedly under pressure to ensure timely dispatch, employed an incorrect method to transport the bags.

The inquiry further pointed to the lack of a sloped footbridge linking Platforms 2 and 3 with the railway mail service (RMS) office on Platform 1. Without this key access route, trolleys cannot be used to transport mailbags. With high mail volume and no suitable passage, staff allegedly crossed the tracks and resorted to unsafe handling practices.

India Post has initiated disciplinary action against those found responsible and issued strict directions to prevent a repeat. A letter has also been sent to the divisional railway manager (DRM), Lucknow, requesting necessary infrastructural upgrades to support smooth RMS operations, officials added.