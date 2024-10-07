Maintain quality, complete projects on war footing: Yogi tells officials in Varanasi

VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed development projects in Varanasi and directed officers to complete the ongoing works on a war footing while maintaining quality. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributes sewing machines to women during Durga Puja festivities, in Varanasi, Monday. (PTI Photo)

“Delay at any level in completion of projects will not be tolerated,” he said while taking stock of projects to be unveiled during the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Varanasi on October 20.

Adityanath was reviewing development projects and law and order at a meeting with public representatives, administrative and police officials at the Circuit House during his two-day visit to Kashi.

The CM also laid special emphasis on ensuring heightened vigil during Durga Puja, Vijaya Dashami and other upcoming festivals as well as deployment of security personnel at every nook and corner. “The general public should not face any kind of trouble during the festivals,” he added.

Special attention should be paid to ensure spiral lighting on all roads, special cleanliness at idol immersion sites/ponds, repair of roads and other arrangements, the CM said.

To address the sewage and drinking water problems of the city, he asked officials to prepare a concrete action plan by getting a survey done by a trained institution. For this, he instructed that principal secretary (housing, irrigation, urban development and Namami Gange) should be called to Varanasi and hold discussions with officials in this regard.

“Ensure fast progress of the ropeway project by removing hindrances in the construction work,” he added.