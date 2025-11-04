Make Tejashwi next Bihar CM for respect, security: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday appealed to the people of Bihar to make INDIA bloc CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav the next chief minister even as he claimed that assembly polls in the neighbouring state was between the rich and the poor. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“After forming the government, Tejashwi Yadav will provide respect and security to every section of the society. Roads, highways, and expressways will be built,” the SP chief said in his election rallies in support of INDIA bloc candidates—Rajesh Yadav in Dinara constituency, Rishi Singh in Obra constituency and the candidate from Belaganj seat on the last day of electioneering for the first phase of polling on November 6.

He claimed that in the Bihar polls, the rich and industrialists were with the BJP, while the poor, farmers, youth, and women were with the INDIA bloc. Akhilesh alleged that the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state were responsible for unemployment, inflation, corruption and migration of Bihar youths.

“The poor in Bihar lack land. Farmers who own a little land and cultivate crops don’t receive the right price for their crops. The BJP made false promises of doubling farmers’ income and indulged in corruption and plunder. Bihar must be saved from the BJP,” the SP chief claimed.

He also claimed that Tejashwi Yadav’s promises to provide jobs for youth in every household, 200 units of free electricity and ₹2,500 per month for mothers and sisters had left the BJP nervous. .

“The public (of Bihar) has already decided to form an INDIA bloc government and make Tejashwi Yadav the next CM. Bihar will change with the change of government. The BJP is nervous about this message of change,” Akhilesh asserted.