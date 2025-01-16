Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Making K-art mainstream: Four artists from South Korea showcase paintings in Lucknow

ByDeep Saxena
Jan 16, 2025 03:04 PM IST

Artists Hyungmee Lee, Hyunwook Park, Jain Gu and Youngbin Lee from South Korea are on their debut visit to India with the agenda to promote Korean art.

Four artists from South Korea are on their debut visit to India with the agenda to promote Korean art. Hyungmee Lee, Hyunwook Park, Jain Gu and Youngbin Lee are holding painting exhibition Saranghae at Kala Srot Art Gallery here.

Hyungmee Lee, Hyunwook Park, Jain Gu and Youngbin Lee from South Korea with chief guest Jai Kishan Agarwal
Hyungmee Lee, Hyunwook Park, Jain Gu and Youngbin Lee from South Korea with chief guest Jai Kishan Agarwal

“K-pop and K-dramas are very popular in India. So, we hope that K-art will also catch up soon. Art lovers were very interested in our art form. There are many similarities in our hearts and minds, only the landscape and streets are different,” says Jain Gu, 30.

“I have paintings that I made in Korea and here in India. I painted cows on the ghats of Varanasi and people in a marketplace of Lucknow. We have many elements of India in our paintings.”

Park, 40, says, “I have done exhibitions in the UK, Germany, Bulgaria, Italy and France... We were also in Varanasi and our paintings show the aspects of the ghats there and of Lucknow.”

The youngest of the four, Youngben, says, “We are all from Seoul and got together after we were selected for a month-long residency programme.” Hyungmee Lee says that the essence of life and death that she saw at the cremation grounds in Varanasi left a great impact on her.

Renowned artist and former principal of College of Arts and Craft Prof JK Agarwal inaugur-ated the exhibition in the presence of other art lovers.

Mansi Didwania of the art gallery says, “Rather than focusing on monuments, these artists captured the finer aspects of life and other essence of the city.”

The exhibition will end on January 17.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On