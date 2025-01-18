Malihabad double murder: Infatuated relative carried out crime, arrested

The double murders of a 28-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter in Malihabad’s Ishapur village was a fallout of infatuation of a distant relative, senior police officials said here on Saturday. The police said the accused attacked her with the cane causing fatal injuries (For representation only)

The Lucknow police officials made these claims after the arrest of the woman’s distant relative Vikas Kumar (25) on Saturday for the brutal killings of Geeta Devi and her daughter on the night of January 15.

In a release shared with the media, police officials said the accused, Vikas Kumar, is a resident of Ishapur village and stayed a few meters from the woman’s house. They said the woman was a distant aunt of the accused and he developed proximity with her around five years ago during the pandemic outbreak in 2020.

According to the police, Vikas planned the crime after the woman started maintaining a distance with him sensing his intentions. They said Vikas was upset with the blocked communication from the woman’s side and mounting pressure on her to keep interacting with him.

On the night of the murder, Vikas entered the premises of Geeta’s house by climbing an electric pole and rattling kitchen utensils, making her open the door.

The police said the accused attacked her with the cane causing fatal injuries. He also killed her daughter by slitting her throat with a knife and disappeared from the spot after collecting her jewellery and some cash.

The police said a joint team of the crime branch, surveillance team (DCP West), and Malihabad Police Station arrested Vikas near the Nazarnagar flyover. Police recovered the murder weapons, a stick and a knife along with the stolen jewellery, cash, and the accused’s motorcycle.