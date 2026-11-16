Man arrested for Bbk woman’s murder, a month after disappearance

Barabanki police have arrested a man in connection with the alleged murder of a young woman, after her skeletal remains were recovered from a field in Ramnagar area. The woman had gone missing nearly a month ago.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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The accused, identified as Sushil Kumar alias Katnu, a driver and resident of Sultanapur village, was arrested near Chandanapur village on Monday, said police in their statement.

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Police said the woman had gone missing on October 16, following which a missing person’s case was registered at Ramnagar police station under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), on a complaint filed by her father.

The case took a grim turn on November 12, when a human skeleton, along with clothes and slippers, was recovered from a field in Kaf Fatehullapur village. The family identified the belongings as those of the missing woman. The remains were subsequently sent for post-mortem examination and DNA preservation.

According to police, the accused and the woman had been in contact for several days before the incident. Investigators found that they had discussed taking her to Hyderabad to meet an acquaintance of the accused. Their repeated phone conversations were corroborated through surveillance inputs, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} On October 16, around 7 pm, the two allegedly met at a pre-decided location. The accused took her through agricultural fields to avoid being spotted by villagers. Near a drain, he allegedly attempted to molest her. When she resisted and threatened to inform her family, he first assaulted her and then strangled her using her dupatta, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On October 16, around 7 pm, the two allegedly met at a pre-decided location. The accused took her through agricultural fields to avoid being spotted by villagers. Near a drain, he allegedly attempted to molest her. When she resisted and threatened to inform her family, he first assaulted her and then strangled her using her dupatta, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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He allegedly concealed her body in a paddy field before fleeing the spot. Police said a knot indicating tightening was found in the dupatta recovered from the scene, adding that surveillance inputs, identification of the location and other evidence supported the sequence of events.

The police have added charges under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the BNS to the case.

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However, the DNA examination report is still awaited. Police said forensic examination of the recovered clothes will also be conducted. Investigators are continuing to examine all allegations made by the family and the possibility of involvement of any other person.