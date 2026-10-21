Man dies by suicide in Badaun, father accuses 4 of harassment

A man allegedly died by suicide at his home in Haidalpur village under the Bilsi police station area of Badaun after being harassed and threatened by four men, including a neighbour, his father alleged in a police complaint. Police have registered a case against the four accused and launched an investigation.

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According to the complaint lodged by Hariom Singh, the man’s wife had accused their neighbour Akshay Singh of seeking an illicit relationship with her and taking her photographs.

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The man allegedly confronted Akshay over the matter, following which the latter threatened to implicate him in a false case and send him to jail, the complaint stated.

Hariom further alleged that around 7 am on October 17, Akshay, Raju, Gagan and Golu surrounded his son on a road outside their home, harassed him over the dispute and made objectionable remarks.

His son returned home and narrated the incident to him. Hariom said he tried to console him, but he remained distressed.

Around 8.30 pm, while the family was having dinner, the man went into a room and bolted the door from inside. When he did not emerge for some time, family members checked through a window and found him hanging from a ceiling fan with a sari.

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{{^usCountry}} His father, wife and sister broke open the door and brought him down, but he had died. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His father, wife and sister broke open the door and brought him down, but he had died. {{/usCountry}}

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Hariom alleged that continued harassment and threats by the four accused led his son to take the extreme step. Police have registered a case against the four men based on his complaint and are investigating the allegations.