Man hacked to death over nephew’s relationship with woman in Badaun

A 46-year-old man was allegedly beaten and hacked to death by a woman’s father and her four brothers in Badaun district on Thursday evening, a day after police traced her and her alleged lover, the victim’s nephew, in Noida, nearly a year after they reportedly left home together.

A forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence. (For representation)

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According to police, the victim, Awadhesh Sisodia, was cleaning the area outside his house in the Musajhag police station area around 6 pm when Munendra and his four sons allegedly attacked him with spades and sharp-edged weapons following an altercation. The accused then fled the scene.

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The incident, which took place around 15 km from the district headquarters, followed a development at the police station earlier that day, where Munendra’s daughter refused to return home despite his attempts to persuade her.

According to police, the woman had allegedly left home with Aman, 23, the son of Awadhesh’s younger brother Balasahay Sisodia, 44, nearly a year ago. Her father subsequently lodged a case against Aman. His parents later left the village, while Awadhesh returned and took up farming.

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{{^usCountry}} Police traced Aman and the woman in Noida on November 4 and brought them to Badaun. She was subsequently placed at a one-stop centre, and her family was informed about her recovery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police traced Aman and the woman in Noida on November 4 and brought them to Badaun. She was subsequently placed at a one-stop centre, and her family was informed about her recovery. {{/usCountry}}

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Munendra reached the police station with family members and tried to persuade his daughter to return home. However, she refused. Following this, he allegedly returned home and, along with his four sons, confronted Awadhesh that evening.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Munendra and his sons Arjun, Rajan, Ayendra and Arvind. They allegedly got into an argument with Awadhesh before attacking him.

Awadhesh’s father, Gangaram, who was working a short distance away, rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion and alerted the police. A forensic team subsequently inspected the crime scene and collected evidence, including bloodstains.

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Badaun additional superintendent of police (city) Abhishek Singh said an FIR had been registered against all five accused on the complaint of the victim’s family.

“Police teams have been deployed to arrest the accused. They will be arrested soon,” he said.