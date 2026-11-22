: A 40-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife to death with an axe after she refused to make tea for him at their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district late on Friday night. The accused, Manoj Kumar Shukla, allegedly attacked his wife, Suman 35, in front of their 12-year-old son before fleeing from the spot.

Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused, who is currently absconding. (For representation only) more less

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The incident took place around 11.30 pm in Kotiya Madara village, under the Kaudiya Bazar police station area, about 30 km from the district headquarters. After witnessing the murder, the couple’s son, Kishan, called the police and reported that his father had killed his mother and that her body was lying at home.

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The police reached the spot and found Suman’s blood-soaked body lying on a cot. A dog squad and a forensic team were also called to collect evidence. The body was later sent for a post-mortem examination.

Kishan told the police that his father had returned home in an intoxicated state and insisted that Suman make tea for him. When she refused, an argument broke out between the couple. During the argument, Manoj allegedly picked up an axe lying nearby and attacked her, killing her on the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} Neighbours said Manoj was addicted to alcohol and frequently quarrelled with his wife over his drinking habit. The couple had been married for 14 years and had two children, Kishan ,12, and Shagun ,4. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Nitesh Singh said an FIR for murder had been registered against Manoj and his mother on the basis of a complaint lodged by Suman’s mother. Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused, who is currently absconding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neighbours said Manoj was addicted to alcohol and frequently quarrelled with his wife over his drinking habit. The couple had been married for 14 years and had two children, Kishan ,12, and Shagun ,4. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Nitesh Singh said an FIR for murder had been registered against Manoj and his mother on the basis of a complaint lodged by Suman’s mother. Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused, who is currently absconding. {{/usCountry}}

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