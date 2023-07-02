Abetment to suicide case against cousin hours after recovery of youth’s body

Lucknow Hours after the body of a missing 22-year-old man was fished out of the Gomti river near Gandhi Bridge in Gomti Nagar on Saturday morning, police claimed it to be a case of suicide. The police lodged the FIR after the kin put the body on the road outside Gomti Nagar police station. (Pic for representation)

The deceased was identified as Saurabh Kumar, son of Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Gomti Nagar.

The father of the deceased lodged an FIR against Saurabh’s cousin, accusing him of abetment to suicide under IPC section 306 at Gomti Nagar police station.

Additional DCP, East Zone, Syed Ali Abbas said the FIR alleged that Saurabh’s cousin, who was a tele caller in an outsourced agency to a government wing, was in a relationship with him and mounting pressure on him for marriage. The police lodged the FIR after the kin put the body on the road outside Gomti Nagar police station. Senior police officials pacified them and assured action.

Abbas said the body had been sent for post mortem examination and further legal proceedings would be initiated on the basis of the post mortem report and details that would surface during investigation.

