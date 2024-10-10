Maya instructs cadre to prepare for polls in two states, Delhi

Lucknow: Despite dismal performance in Haryana assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday instructed party leaders to start preparation for the upcoming assembly election in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi. Due to lack of awareness among the party cadre, the BSP was passing through one of the worst political phases since its foundation, Mayawati said. (HT FILE)

In view of the current political situation in the country, the BSP would have to amend its strategy in the election, she said.

The BSP chief paid tributes to party founder Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary in a programme organized in Bahujan Prerna Kendra located in New Delhi.

Addressing the party leaders she said, along with fighting for the rights of the Dalits, tribal and backward communities Kanshi Ram launched the BSP for political empowerment of the deprived communities. The BSP formed government in Uttar Pradesh four times and several schemes were launched for the welfare of the weaker sections and development of the state, she said.

The casteist and capitalists parties like BJP, Congress and SP were adopting various tricks to weaken the BSP. Due to lack of awareness among the party cadre, the BSP was passing through one of the worst political phases since its foundation. The party leaders and workers should strive hard to strengthen the party and spread its base in various states, she said.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha election the INDIA bloc misguided the members of the Dalit, tribal and backward communities by launching Save the Constitution and reservation campaigns. The BSP suffered setback in Lok Sabha elections and in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, she said.

In Haryana assembly election the Jat community rallied in support of the Congress while the non- Jat voters supported the BJP leading to defeat of the BSP- INLD alliance. The BSP transferred its vote to the INLD but due to the shift of the Jats to Congress the alliance failed to get the vote to win the election, she said.

The Dalit and Backward community should understand that Gandhian Congress and RSS- backed BJP and SP etc. were not their well-wishers but obstacles in the path of their ‘self-respect and self-esteem movement’, while Ambedkarite BSP was struggling to make them a ‘ruling class from beggars to givers’. This was the message of today, Mayawati said.

“The fact that crores of people in the country are forced to live a miserable and helpless life due to poverty, unemployment, caste-based hatred, injustice and oppression proves that the governments of Congress and BJP etc., which have been in power most of the time, have neither been true constitutionalists nor true patriots,” she said.