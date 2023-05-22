People showing anger in elections: Mayawati

Gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday reviewed the workings of the party organisation in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Jharkhand. Criticising the government’s move to withdraw ₹ 2,000 currency notes, Mayawati said such frequent changes directly affected the public interest, and a proper study on the effects and consequences of such a step was necessary before taking it. (HT file)

“People across the country are troubled by rising inflation, poverty, unemployment, poor education, and health facilities, but the governments at the Centre and in various states are not paying any attention to these issues. People are expressing their anger in the elections, which is a good sign for the democracy,” she said in an apparent response to the outcome of the recently-held Karnataka state elections.

Criticising the government’s move to withdraw ₹2,000 currency notes, Mayawati said such frequent changes directly affected the public interest, and a proper study on the effects and consequences of such a step was necessary before taking it.

Referring to the ongoing power tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government, Mayawati said, “The mutual distrust, non-cooperation and collision between the Centre and the Delhi government have affected common people, particularly the poor, small traders and the working class.”

Instead of presenting an example of better coordination and development, both the governments were engrossed in an endless dispute, she remarked. “The collision between the two governments and repeated intervention of the Supreme Court cannot be a good example of cooperative federalism,” she said, adding that people in Delhi were already disappointed with the Congress and the BJP, and that the AAP was a new addition to that list.

On Jammu & Kashmir, Mayawati said instead of development, peace, stability and assembly elections in the state corruption and power abuse dominated media headlines.

“Even though all political activities in the state have come to a standstill... the party should be fully prepared as elections can be held in J&K anytime,” she said.

Speaking on Congress’ win in Himachal Pradesh, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief said the change of government there proved that the common people were not passive about their problems. “The BSP should overcome its shortcomings there and strive to move ahead.”

The BSP chief directed the Jharkhand unit leaders to infuse “young blood” into the party organisation. “Instead of working for the welfare of schedule caste, schedule tribe and other backward classes, the Jharkhand government is harassing people. Leaders should strengthen the organisation in the state, she said.