Meerut: CBI arrests CGHS officials over 50L bribe from private hospital group

The arrests followed a raid on the CGHS dispensary near Hans Chauraha in Surajkund, Meerut, on Tuesday evening. A CBI team from Ghaziabad, comprising 8-10 officers, reached the spot around 4pm, interrogated the accused in a closed room and took them into custody.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three individuals, including the additional director and office superintendent of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) in Meerut, for allegedly demanding a ₹50-lakh bribe from a private hospital group to prevent its facilities from being de-empanelled, officials said in a press release.
The arrests followed a raid on the CGHS dispensary near Hans Chauraha in Surajkund, Meerut, on Tuesday evening. A CBI team from Ghaziabad, comprising 8-10 officers, reached the spot around 4pm, interrogated the accused in a closed room and took them into custody. The facility, which operates from 8am to 2pm, was closed at that time, with only a few people, including the guard, present. The operation lasted about 12 hours, with the team remaining at the dispensary until 3am, officials said.
Earlier on Tuesday, the CBI had registered a case on the complaint of Vishal Kumar Salonia, director (operations) of the hospital group. The complainant alleged that the accused had conducted a surprise inspection of two hospitals on July 8, 2025, and issued notices for minor deficiencies to extort money. After negotiations, the additional director allegedly agreed to accept ₹5 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe.
The accused -- Ajay Kumar, additional director of CGHS, Meerut; Lavesh Solanki, office superintendent of CGHS; and Raees Ahmad, an alleged middleman -- were caught red-handed while allegedly accepting the money. Searches were also conducted at Kumar’s residence in Pallavpuram, and further investigations are ongoing, a senior CBI official said.