Meerut police have opened a history sheet against Firoz Qureshi alias Bhura, son of former Uttar Pradesh minister Haji Yakub Qureshi, citing his alleged involvement in multiple criminal cases, including a recent firing incident at the house of Aslam Pehalwan. A detailed report on the action has been sent to senior superintendent of police (SSP) BBGTS Murthy, officials said.

The police said the action was taken after examining his criminal record and recent cases. (For representation)

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The SSP confirmed that a history sheet had been opened against Bhura following an assessment of the serious criminal cases registered against him. “Bhura and his associates had allegedly entered the house of Aslam Pehalwan in Sarai Bahleem carrying weapons around two months ago. They were also accused of threatening to shoot Aslam’s father, Haji Siraj, and opening fire,” Murthy said

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Acting on an FIR lodged by Haji Siraj, Bhura was arrested and sent to jail. He is currently out on bail, the SSP said.

With the history sheet opened, Bhura will have to report to the Kotwali police station every month. Beat constables will also monitor his movements and activities. The police said the action was taken after examining his criminal record and recent cases.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police, Bhura and his associates allegedly opened fire at Aslam Pehalwan’s house in Sarai Bahleem one night in September 2026. Firoz Qureshi and Adnan, residents of Sarai Bahleem, allegedly reached the house along with Salman, carrying pistols. The incident reportedly followed a dispute linked to a ₹500-crore GST evasion case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police, Bhura and his associates allegedly opened fire at Aslam Pehalwan’s house in Sarai Bahleem one night in September 2026. Firoz Qureshi and Adnan, residents of Sarai Bahleem, allegedly reached the house along with Salman, carrying pistols. The incident reportedly followed a dispute linked to a ₹500-crore GST evasion case. {{/usCountry}}

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A video of the firing subsequently surfaced, following which Aslam’s side lodged an FIR. The police added charges related to firing and arrested Bhura, who was sent to jail. Adnan was also sent to jail from Ghaziabad after his bail was cancelled in an earlier case. Both were subsequently released on bail.

During the investigation, the police found a connection between the firing incident and a ₹500-crore GST evasion case reported in Agra on December 26, 2025. One of the eight accused in the GST fraud, Dilshad Malik, was lodged in Agra district jail. Malik, a resident of New Islam Nagar in Lohia Nagar, has more than 10 criminal cases registered against him.

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Ten cases have been registered against Bhura, including those under the Gangsters Act, unauthorised entry into a sealed property and forgery in connection with passport renewal documents.

Bhura has faced several criminal cases over the years. In 2017, he was booked for allegedly pointing a pistol at traders and assaulting them along with his bouncers.

In 2022, he was among 17 people wanted in a case involving the alleged operation of an illegal meat factory by his family. After the Gangsters Act was invoked, he remained absconding for around eight months before being arrested in Delhi. He spent around 96 days in jail before securing bail. The police also attached properties worth crores of rupees belonging to the family.

In 2023, he was booked for allegedly breaking the seal of a property attached under the Gangsters Act. In 2024, he was booked for allegedly using forged documents to renew his passport. In 2025, another case was registered against him for allegedly organising an unauthorised roadshow during a cold drink brand launch.

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