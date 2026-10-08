Meerut woman, lover kill husband; body exhumed: Police

Two days after a beautician and her alleged lover were booked for the suspected murder of her husband in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, police on Thursday claimed she confessed to her involvement in the September 28 crime.

The crime was committed on September 28. (For Representation)

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Following this, the body of the victim was disinterred in Muzaffarnagar in the presence of a magistrate and sent it for a post-mortem examination, said CO Kotwali Sangram Singh. “The post-mortem report will determine the further course of action,” Singh said.

He said Talib, a 30-year-old mason from Fatallahpur, died under suspicious circumstances. His wife Ilma, 27, told family members that Talib died of a heart attack, following which relatives took his body to Budhana in neighbouring Muzaffarnagar district and buried it, the cop added.

The incident occurred in Meerut’s Zakir Nagar Colony where Talib lived in a rented house with his wife and their three-year-old daughter. Ilma worked at a nearby beauty studio.

According to police and the family, Talib returned home from work on September 28. At around 7 p.m., Ilma allegedly used his mobile phone to inform his family that he had died of a heart attack.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Talib’s family was not convinced that he had died of a heart attack. On October 1, Rais, the son of Talib’s maternal uncle, went to Ilma’s Meerut residence and asked her about Talib’s mobile phone. She allegedly denied knowing about it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Talib’s family was not convinced that he had died of a heart attack. On October 1, Rais, the son of Talib’s maternal uncle, went to Ilma’s Meerut residence and asked her about Talib’s mobile phone. She allegedly denied knowing about it. {{/usCountry}}

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Rais then searched the room and found the phone hidden underneath one of Talib’s clothes. On checking the messages and chats, he found conversations between Talib and a man identified as Aman.

According to the family, Talib had warned Aman in the chats against speaking to his wife. The discovery increased the family’s suspicion about Ilma. She alleged that Talib frequently assaulted her and had also beaten her after returning from work on September 28. Enraged, she allegedly called Aman who arrived with a friend; the two then allegedly assaulted Talib.

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Ilma told the family that Aman, his friend and she then overpowered Talib following which Aman used her dupatta to strangle him.