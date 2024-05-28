Mercury to fall in Lucknow, heat respite in offing, predicts Met

The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted a gradual reduction in day temperatures from May 30 in U.P, which has been reeling under a severe heatwave for the last many days. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Maximum and minimum temperatures in the state capital on Tuesday were recorded at 43.7 and 29.6 degrees Celsius. The forecast for Lucknow is mainly clear skies with the maximum and minimum temperatures around 43 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius respectively, the weatherman said.

“There is a possibility of light rain in Gorakhpur division between May 30 to June 1 due to the Easterly Winds, so those few districts may expect some relief. There may not be a significant change but the mercury will drop by a few notches to give respite from the scorching and severe weather conditions,” said Mohd Danish, Lucknow Met office in-charge.

Meanwhile, a heat wave red alert has been issued for 10 districts in West UP including Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Jaluan, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and adjoining areas till May 29, thereafter, mellowing into an orange alert.

The state forecast is mostly dry weather over the state with strong surface winds (speed 25-35 Kmph) very likely. Loo warning has been given to a few places over West UP and isolated places over East UP. Warm night conditions are very likely at isolated places over the state.

“Today, Jhansi and Agra reported the highest temperature of their observational history, whereas Varanasi recorded the highest temperature in May. Heatwave conditions have been observed at many places across U.P. accompanied by isolated warm night conditions and the situation is likely to prevail during the next 24 hours without any major change,” he said.