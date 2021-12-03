Minor girl sexually assaulted after being kidnapped from marriage function

LUCKNOW A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 25-year-old youth after being kidnapped from a marriage party in a village in Banthra on the city’s outskirts late on Thursday night, said police on Friday. They said the girl was undergoing treatment at a city hospital while the accused was still at large.

Initial information about the disappearance of the girl was received at UP112 police emergency response call centre on Thursday night, after which cops carried out combing operations in the vicinity and rescued the girl, said Khyati Garg DCP (central), Lucknow.

The girl informed about a youth who allegedly sexually assaulted her after putting a tape on her mouth. The police retrieved a video footage of CCTV cameras installed at the banquet hall where the girl had gone to attend the function with her family, said Garg.

She said a man was spotted taking the girl along with him from the function when she was playing with some other children.

“The identity of the accused has been ascertained and he is a resident of a nearby village. Efforts are on to arrest him after registering an FIR on charges of rape and under Pocso Act,” she added.

