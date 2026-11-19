A 16-year-old boy who had been missing from Assam for nine days was found atop a water tank in Lucknow’s Salehnagar on Wednesday, while a 10-year-old boy from Bahraich, was found wandering on a road the same evening. Both youngsters were reunited with their families.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

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“The first incident was reported around 5 pm on November 18, when police received information about a person having climbed a water tank in Salehnagar. A police team rushed to the spot and brought the teenager down safely,” said SHO Gajendra Kumar Rai.

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“During questioning, the boy was identified as a 16-year-old resident of Nagaon district in Assam. Police contacted his family and learnt that he had been missing from home for the past nine days, with his relatives searching for him,” he added.

His family immediately travelled from Assam to Lucknow after receiving the information. They were overcome with emotion on finding him safe and thanked the police team before leaving for Assam with him.

In the second incident, an Aashiana police team found a 10-year-old boy wandering on a road around 7 pm on Wednesday and brought him to the police station.

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{{^usCountry}} “During questioning, the child identified himself as a resident of Bahraich district. The police contacted the Bahraich control room to trace his family,” the SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During questioning, the child identified himself as a resident of Bahraich district. The police contacted the Bahraich control room to trace his family,” the SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

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His relatives subsequently reached Aashiana police station and took him home after confirming his identity. Police identified both children as minors and said they were safely handed over to their respective families.