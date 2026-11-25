Fire tenders, ambulances and rescue teams rushed to the site of a simulated aircraft crash at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on Wednesday as around 250 personnel from multiple agencies participated in a full-scale emergency exercise to test disaster preparedness.

Named ‘SAHAS 2026’, the exercise simulated an aircraft accident following a failed landing attempt (Sourced) more less

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Named ‘SAHAS 2026’, the exercise simulated an aircraft accident following a failed landing attempt. A two-hour Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued from 11 am to 1 pm to facilitate the drill without disrupting regular flight operations.

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Conducted by Lucknow International Airport Limited (LIAL), the exercise tested the airport’s emergency response plan in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) requirements.

Personnel from the airport, NDRF, SDRF, CISF, Uttar Pradesh Police, Sarojini Nagar Fire Station, Dial 112 and Air Force Station, Bakshi Ka Talab participated. Medical teams from Chandan Hospital and OP Chaudhary Hospital also joined the exercise.

The district administration, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), DGCA, Airports Authority of India, Intelligence Bureau and airlines were also involved.

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{{^usCountry}} The drill assessed rescue and firefighting capabilities, emergency communication, resource deployment and coordination among agencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The drill assessed rescue and firefighting capabilities, emergency communication, resource deployment and coordination among agencies. {{/usCountry}}

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A LIAL spokesperson said such exercises were essential to assess preparedness and ensure a swift response during an actual aviation emergency. Regular flight operations continued during the exercise, the airport said.