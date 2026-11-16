Money laundering case: Azam sent to 10-day judicial custody after ED questioning

Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan will remain in Dasna district jail in Ghaziabad till November 26 after a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Monday remanded him to 10-day judicial custody following the completion of his four-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogation in the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust money-laundering case.

During the four days of interrogation, investigators put nearly 200 questions to Khan, focusing on the sources of donations, the utilisation of funds, transactions involving contractors and the alleged acquisition of government and enemy property. (File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The ED, which had decided against seeking an extension of his custodial remand, produced Khan before the special court after getting him medically examined around five hours before the completion of the remand period. The court subsequently sent him to judicial custody.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Khan was arrested by the ED on October 31 and taken to its headquarters in Delhi for questioning after the agency confronted him with documents and financial records relating to the alleged diversion of government funds, donations received by the Jauhar Trust and expenditure on Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

During the four days of interrogation, investigators put nearly 200 questions to Khan, focusing on the sources of donations, the utilisation of funds, transactions involving contractors and the alleged acquisition of government and enemy property.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to sources familiar with the investigation, Khan denied several allegations, expressed ignorance about certain financial transactions and sought to distance himself from decisions concerning the trust’s finances. He reportedly denied having direct dealings with contractors whose transactions are under the agency’s scanner. On the alleged occupation of enemy property, he reportedly shifted responsibility to the district administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to sources familiar with the investigation, Khan denied several allegations, expressed ignorance about certain financial transactions and sought to distance himself from decisions concerning the trust’s finances. He reportedly denied having direct dealings with contractors whose transactions are under the agency’s scanner. On the alleged occupation of enemy property, he reportedly shifted responsibility to the district administration. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

With Khan’s custodial interrogation over, the ED is preparing to summon some of his close associates for further questioning. Investigators are also exploring the possibility of making some of them government witnesses to establish the financial trail and identify those who allegedly controlled the trust’ funds and university-related transactions, sources said.

A major focus of the investigation is the alleged diversion of around ₹186 crore released against Public Works Department (PWD) contracts towards procuring construction material for the university. The agency is also examining the alleged utilisation of ₹6.60 crore from MLA/MLC local area development funds and another ₹23.41 crore sanctioned for a pandal, an OBC boys’ hostel and a hospital block.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the ED’s assessment, the estimated cost of 59 university buildings and 114 land sale deeds works out to ₹499.09 crore. However, investigators have so far identified legitimate funding of only ₹72.63 crore, leaving ₹426.46 crore under scrutiny as suspected proceeds of crime.

Documents recovered during searches at premises linked to Khan’s chartered accountant in Saharanpur have also formed an important part of the investigation. The agency is examining the records to establish the trust’s financial transactions and the alleged involvement of Khan’s associates and family members.

On October 28, the ED attached land and buildings belonging to the university with an estimated market value of around ₹1,170 crore.

The agency is separately investigating allegations concerning the acquisition and occupation of approximately 34 acres of enemy property, comprising 45 plots in Singankheda village of Rampur.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The money-laundering investigation originated from 26 FIRs registered at Azeem Nagar police station in Rampur in July 2019. The complaints alleged that farmers in Singankheda village were threatened, assaulted and unlawfully confined to force them to transfer their agricultural land in favour of the university.

The ED is also examining the donation trail and expenditure incurred on the university campus to determine whether the trust’s declared receipts correspond with the investments made in its infrastructure and assets.