Monsoon session of UP assembly: Opposition criticises vision document move

The Opposition criticised the 24-hour discussion that began in the state assembly on Wednesday on creating a vision document for a developed Uttar Pradesh by 2047 and demanded that the ruling party first account for its 2022 poll promises. Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav, along with the party MLAs, showing placards while protesting against the state government during the third day of the Monsoon session at UP assembly in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav accused the state government of selling dreams for the future while failing to address the problems of today.

“Have all the promises made by the BJP in the 2022 assembly polls been fulfilled? If not, then how can we expect (vision of 2047) to be fulfilled,” he said.

In the assembly, leader of Opposition and Samajwadi Party veteran Mata Prasad Pandey said the 24 hours given for the discussion on the Vision Document 2047 is less.

“Vision documents were presented in the past as well. There should be a discussion on that as well,” he stated.

Calling Vision 2047 a “fictional” exercise Shivpal Yadav alleged while the BJP had promised to double farmers’ income by 2022, farmers in 2025 were being forced to sell their produce at half the price. Yadav, the Jaswantnagar MLA, mocked the BJP’s promise of employment in 2047.

“One has to search for the road in the potholes. You can see the condition of the roads within five km of the Vidhan Sabha. Dust is flying on the main roads after rain. If they cannot fix this, then what is the hope for 2047,” Shivpal Yadav said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra termed it as a mere show-off event. Speaking in the assembly, Mishra said the foundation of the vision of development of this country was laid by the country’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Aradhana Mishra said, “The government remembered a vision of development after 10 years. The basic needs of the state are health, education, roads and employment as well as agriculture, if the figures are looked at, then the government does not have an answer to it.”

“The budget allocated to agriculture in Uttar Pradesh is only 3.2% while in other states, it is more than 6%. On one hand, the government claims that it will double the income of farmers, but when the budget is half, how will it double the income?” she asked.

“Despite being such a big state with a population of 25 crores, only 6% of the budget is allocated to the health department,” she said.

She said the state has the highest unemployment in 45 years.

“Look at the figures of Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), the unemployment rate in the state is 9.8%,” she added.