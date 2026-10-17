Moradabad: Differently abled man killed over property; live-in partner, two others held: Police

A woman allegedly murdered her live-in partner, a 41-year-old differently abled teacher, with the help of her son and another man over his property in Thakurdwara town of Moradabad district, police said on Saturday. The three suspects have been taken into custody.

The victim originally belonged to Sahariya Ganeshpur village under the Mundhapande police station area and had been living in Thakurdwara for around 15 years. (For representation)

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Pramod Kumar was found murdered at his house in Farid Nagar locality on October 13. According to police, the woman had been living with him for around seven years and allegedly conspired with her son and another man who had borrowed ₹25 lakh from the teacher at interest.

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Superintendent of police (rural) Kunwar Akash Singh said the three suspects, including the woman, were taken into custody on Friday evening and were being questioned.

According to police, Pramod was planning to sell his house, marry the woman and settle in his ancestral village. Investigators suspect that his property was a motive for the murder.

Pramod, son of Prempal Singh, originally belonged to Sahariya Ganeshpur village under the Mundhapande police station area. He had been living in Thakurdwara for around 15 years.

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{{^usCountry}} The murder came to light on October 13 when a milk vendor arrived at the house to deliver milk at around 10 am and noticed blood flowing out through the gate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The murder came to light on October 13 when a milk vendor arrived at the house to deliver milk at around 10 am and noticed blood flowing out through the gate. {{/usCountry}}

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Pramod’s father subsequently lodged a police complaint against unidentified persons, following which a murder case was registered.

During the investigation, police found that the woman was already married and had children. She allegedly spent the daytime with Pramod and returned to her first husband and children at night.

Pramod used to lend money at interest. According to police, he had lent ₹5 lakh to the woman, ₹3 lakh to her brother and ₹25 lakh to another man, who was allegedly involved in the murder conspiracy.

Police claimed that the woman had introduced Pramod to others as her husband. Investigators suspect that she enlisted the help of her son and the man who had borrowed ₹25 lakh from Pramod to carry out the murder. Officials said further investigation was underway.

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