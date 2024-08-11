More rain likely till tomorrow; Lucknow on yellow alert

Since the onset of the monsoon trough, day temperatures in the state capital fell to 31.6 degrees and 31.8 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday from hovering around 34 to 36 degrees earlier. Even as scattered but daily rains helped bring down the mercury by a few degrees, Lucknow has been put on yellow alert Sunday. Day temperatures in the state capital fell to 31.6 degrees and 31.8 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday from around 34 to 36 degrees earlier. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The city saw 15 mm, 1.7 mm and 0.8 mm of rain on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, respectively, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. The city is slated to receive moderate to heavy rainfall at least until Monday morning.

As for the rest of the state, East U.P. has been experiencing heavy rainfall, prompting the relief commissioner’s office to deploy emergency relief measures in a few districts there. On Saturday, the highest rainfall was recorded in Basti (49 mm), followed by Barabanki (26.8 mm) and Sultanpur (23 mm). The IMD predicted a high possibility of heavy rain over isolated places in the state, more so in East UP.

Meanwhile, Lucknow is expected to see partly or generally cloudy skies with a few spells of rain and thundershower on Sunday. A warning of heavy rain has been issued for isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 31 degrees and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.