Murder family murder: Police theory revolves around mason’s absconding stepbrother, adopted son

As it has been over three since the bodies of a mason, his wife and three minor daughters were found in the bed box of their rented room in a Meerut locality on Thursday night, police theory revolves around the mason’s stepbrother and adopted son who went missing hours before the gruesome murders were discovered. The gruesome murders were committed on January 9 night. (For Representation)

The mason stepbrother Mohd Naeem and adopted son Salman are the key suspects in the gruesome murders of mason Mohd Moin, 35, his wife Asma, 33, and their three daughters Afsha, 8, Aziza, 4, and Adiba, 1, in a one room rented house in Sohail Garden locality under Lisarigate police station limits in Meerut.

Meerut zone, additional director general (ADG) of police, Dhruv Kant Thakur said the truth behind the murders would be revealed only after the arrest of the two key suspects who are on the run and their mobile phones are switched off. He said the duo’s last mobile location was traced to Ajmer on Friday when their mobile phones were incidentally switched on.

“Investigation and people questioned so far clearly indicated that the five members of the family were murdered by Naeem and Salman who had visited Moin’s house on Wednesday night and returned to their house on Thursday morning. Naeem and Salman used to work in Nashik, but they were at their Meerut’s house and it is suspected that the duo was planning and waiting for the right moment to execute the murders,” he said.

“Whether anybody else was involved in their nefarious plan or not will be confirmed only once the duo get arrested,” Thakur added.

Another police official privy to the investigation said the deceased’s Moin has four real brothers, including Salim who stays in Meerut, Amjad and another younger brother Aziz, who are in jails for different crimes in Delhi and Roorkee respectively, and Kaleem. He has two stepbrothers Tasleem and Naeem whose family also stays in Meerut separately.

Earlier on Friday, Mohd Shamim, the brother of Moin’s wife Asma, had lodged an FIR of murder under BNS section 103 (1) against Moin’s elder brother Salim, his younger brother Amjad’s wife Nazrana and his stepbrother Naeem and other unidentified persons.