Murder probe exposes loan racket, 7 arrested

LUCKNOW Probe into the mysterious disappearance and murder of a 35-year-old Hasanganj resident exposed a widely spread racket in the city of getting loan and finance sanctioned on other people’s identities using Aadhar cards, said senior police officials on Saturday. They said the murder had been worked out and seven people were arrested in the case . Probe into the mysterious disappearance and murder of a 35-year-old Hasanganj resident exposed a widely spread racket in the city of getting loan and finance sanctioned on other people’s identities using Aadhar cards. (Pic for representation)

The deceased Sher Khan was mysteriously missing from his residence since September 14 and his brother Ejaz Khan had lodged a report about his disappearance with Hasanganj police on September 16. His mutilated body was found at a deserted spot in jungle area of Kukral on September 26. His brother ascertained the deceased’s identity through his Voter ID card and an iron plate installed in one of his legs. The missing report was later altered under charges of murder 103 (I) section of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

Lucknow additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Central, Manisha Singh informed that seven people identified as Ravi Valmiki (50), Kapil Valmiki (33), Manish Gaur (35), Brijesh Sharma (43), Vicky Rastogi (34) and two brothers Amit Soni (50) and Sohit Soni (35) had been arrested in the murder.

The ADCP informed that all accused as well as the deceased were part of the racket involved in fraudulently taking loan and getting finance issued on different people’s names using their identity proofs like Aadhar cards. She said the deceased Sher Khan used to provide Aadhar cards of different people using which the accused used to get sanctioned loans.

The ADCP said the accused revealed that they murdered the victim as he was threatening to expose the nexus if they did not increase his commission for providing Aadhar cards of different people for committing the fraud.

She said the accused called Sher Khan for a liquor party on September 14 and strangled him to death after making him drunk before disposing of the body in the Kukrail jungle area. The police would further explore the details about the fraud, the official added. .