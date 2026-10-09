Nana Patekar’s Lucknow visit for UP Police campaign turns lasting memory

Veteran actor and Padma Shri awardee Nana Patekar visited Lucknow on August 14 wherein he joined Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, DGP Rajeev Krishna and senior police officers for the launch of a cybercrime awareness film against “digital arrest” scams.

Actor Nana Patekar during his Lucknow visit in August this year. (FIle photo)

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Patekar attended the launch of Scam Files: Digital Arrest, a UP Police film based on a real cyber fraud case. His appearance alongside uniformed personnel has now become a lasting memory for the force.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled Patekar’s death in a post on X, calling it an “irreparable loss to the world of art.” He said the actor enriched Indian cinema through his exceptional acting and expressed his commitment to society through his concern for social issues.

Adityanath prayed for the departed soul and expressed his condolences to Patekar’s family and admirers.

The UP Police family also paid tribute to the actor, recalling his contribution to its campaign against cybercrime. For the force, his August 14 appearance in Lucknow has now become a poignant memory of the celebrated actor.

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{{^usCountry}} Condoling his death, DGP Rajeev Krishna also recalled Patekar’s contribution to the campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Condoling his death, DGP Rajeev Krishna also recalled Patekar’s contribution to the campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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“His impressive performance in UP Police’s cyber-awareness short film Scam Files: Digital Arrest, based on a real incident, will always be remembered. I am deeply grateful for his gracious presence at the film’s launch ceremony in Lucknow,” Krishna said.

The film warns people against fraudsters posing as police officers, CBI officials, judges and other investigating agency personnel who threaten victims with arrest over phone or video calls. It also makes clear that there is no legal procedure called “digital arrest.”

The film has garnered nearly 1.90 crore views across digital platforms, including 24.89 lakh on the UP Police’s official social media accounts, the force said.

At the Lucknow event, Patekar had praised the UP Police’s cybercrime-awareness efforts and the state’s law-and-order measures.

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