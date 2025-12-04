Nation loses identity when culture erodes, says Yogi

Emphasising that a nation loses its unity and identity the moment its culture begins to erode, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that culture remains the foundation of nation-building. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and others at the inaugural ceremony of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad Founder’s Week. (HT)

“In times of crisis, the courage and sacrifices of great leaders -- from Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji to Guru Gobind Singh and Rani Lakshmibai -- serve as sources of renewed national strength,” Adityanath said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad Founder’s Week.

The event was formally inaugurated by Lt Gen (retd) Yogendra Dimri, vice-chairman of the UP State Disaster Management Authority.

“India’s heritage has been enriched by timeless values and historic events celebrated through festivals which help remove differences and embody the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’,” said the chief minister, who also paid tributes to the late prof UP Singh and other former chairpersons of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad.

On the Founder’s Week, which begins with ‘Anushasan Parv’, Adityanath said the celebration offers opportunities for institutions to learn, reflect, and teach one another. He urged all institutions under the Parishad to begin preparations for its centenary celebrations, six years from now. “This ceremony is a chance to reflect on how we have contributed to the holistic development of students and the nation,” he said.

Highlighted the Parishad’s contributions beyond education, Adityanath said: “Founded in 1932 by Mahant Digvijay Nath, the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad has strengthened fields such as health, agriculture, and technology through institutions like the Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology, Maharana Pratap Polytechnic, and Mahayogi Gorakhnath Krishi Vigyan Kendra. These institutions are empowering women’s education, enhancing farmer training, and launching new initiatives in remote areas.”

“In Indian culture, no human being is considered unworthy. If someone appears unworthy, it simply means they lack proper guidance. Illiteracy and lack of training weaken the foundation of an educated society,” he said.

Referring to the release of the research journal ‘Digvijayam and Mission Manjhariya’, the chief minister praised Maharana Pratap PG College for adopting villages and working towards 100% literacy.

‘Panch Pran eternal, guiding principle for nation-building’

Meanwhile, speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a programme organised by MP Educational Council on Thursday, CM Yogi Adityanath said that ‘Panch Pran’ is an eternal and guiding principle for nation-building, expressing confidence that India would emerge as a self-reliant and fully developed nation by 2047.

“During the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister set a clear vision -- ‘when India completes 100 years of independence in 2047, it must stand as a self-reliant and developed nation’,” he recalled.

Adityanath said that the nation must move towards a future with no conflicts of caste, language, or region, no scarcity, and no citizen suffering from crises or disasters.

“Two thousand years ago, India held 46% of the world’s economy. Four hundred years ago, it was 26%. But by independence, it had dropped to just 1.5% due to invaders that looted the country which was worth nearly 32-35 trillion dollars in today’s terms,” the chief minister said.

He added that India was now the world’s third-largest economy and the fastest-growing nation. “This progress has been possible because we revived pride in our heritage and removed the remnants of slavery,” he added.

Adityanath also stressed the importance of honouring the sacrifices of soldiers, paramilitary forces, and police personnel.