Nearly a week after the murder of Mohammad Sharif, 53, who was tried in the December 2007 terrorist attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Group Centre in Rampur and later acquitted of the principal charges, police are yet to identify the assailants or establish the motive. With the investigation yielding no breakthrough, police have widened their probe to others acquitted in the attack case, questioning two men to ascertain whether Sharif’s killing was linked to an old rivalry, a personal dispute or developments following his release from prison.

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A Rampur police official privy to the investigation said a Special Operations Group (SOG) team visited Moondhapande in Moradabad district on Monday and questioned Jung Bahadur Khan alias Baba, who was convicted in the CRPF attack case but later acquitted by the Allahabad high court. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court. Bahadur reportedly ran a tyre puncture repair and air-filling shop near the CRPF camp at the time of the attack.

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Separately, a Khajuria police team questioned Sharif’s brother-in-law, Gulab Khan, in Bahedi, Bareilly. Gulab, who was acquitted in the CRPF attack case in 2019, was questioned about Sharif’s family relationships, disputes during imprisonment and possible enemies after his release. Investigators are examining whether the murder was linked to an old rivalry or a recent dispute.

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{{^usCountry}} Khajuria SHO Manoj Kumar said police had questioned relatives, including one who had earlier been in jail, and were investigating aspects related to old enmity and personal disputes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khajuria SHO Manoj Kumar said police had questioned relatives, including one who had earlier been in jail, and were investigating aspects related to old enmity and personal disputes. {{/usCountry}}

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The latest questioning follows earlier police surveillance of people acquitted in the CRPF case. Moradabad police had stepped up monitoring of Bahadur, while Bareilly police had advised Gulab to remain cautious following a purported social media threat issued in the name of Jharkhand-based gangster Rahul Singh.

Sharif was shot dead on November 10 while returning to his village with his son after marking his attendance at Khajuria police station. Two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire near Panwaria turn, around 500 metres from the police station. The post-mortem examination revealed six gunshot wounds, including two in the head. His son escaped unhurt.

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A person identifying himself as Rahul Singh subsequently claimed responsibility through a social media post, purportedly citing revenge for the deaths of seven security personnel in the 2007 attack. Police have also examined possible links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and overseas handlers, but these claims remain unverified.

The CRPF camp attack took place on the intervening night of December 31, 2007, and January 1, 2008, killing seven CRPF personnel and a rickshaw puller. In November 2019, a Rampur court sentenced Sharif and three others to death, while Bahadur was awarded life imprisonment.

On October 29, 2025, the Allahabad high court acquitted Sharif and four others of the principal charges but upheld their convictions under the Arms Act, sentencing them to 10 years. Sharif was released after his period in custody was adjusted against the sentence. The state government subsequently challenged the acquittal in the Supreme Court.

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