Nearly two dozen trains from UP to Delhi cancelled

Nearly two dozen North Central Railway (NCR), Northern Railway (NR), and North Eastern Railway (NER) trains originating from various Uttar Pradesh cities and connecting the state to Delhi have been cancelled ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday.

The NCR cancels over 20 trains for two days— October 9 and 10— following a traffic advisory warning of heavy traffic. (For Representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

These include prominent trains such as Shatabdi and Tejas. However, the Railways has not cited the proposed protest as the reason for cancelling such a large number of trains.

The NCR cancelled over 20 mail, express, and passenger trains for two days— October 9 and 10— following a traffic advisory warning of heavy traffic congestion and road jams around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations on Saturday.

“The advisory has predicted severe road congestion and heavy traffic between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10. In view of the situation, the railway has decided to cancel the affected trains from their originating stations (cancel at source),” NCR chief public relations officer Dr Shivam Sharma said on Friday.

Senior divisional commercial manager, Lucknow division, NR, Samarth Gupta said the decision was taken due to the ongoing congestion at the two stations (New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin). Refunds will be initiated for passengers booked on the affected services.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The cancellations have hit several trains connecting Prayagraj, Kanpur, Delhi and other stations. The Prayagraj–New Delhi Prayagraj Express (12417), Prayagraj–New Delhi Humsafar Express (12275), Kanpur Central–New Delhi Shram Shakti Express (12451) and Manikpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin UP Sampark Kranti Express (12447) have been cancelled for October 9. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cancellations have hit several trains connecting Prayagraj, Kanpur, Delhi and other stations. The Prayagraj–New Delhi Prayagraj Express (12417), Prayagraj–New Delhi Humsafar Express (12275), Kanpur Central–New Delhi Shram Shakti Express (12451) and Manikpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin UP Sampark Kranti Express (12447) have been cancelled for October 9. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Kanpur Central–New Delhi Shatabdi Express (12033) and Agra Cantt–New Delhi Intercity Express (14211) will remain cancelled on October 10.Several MEMU and EMU services connecting Aligarh, Dankaur, Khurja, Ghaziabad, Shakurbasti, Hathras Kila, Tundla and Delhi have also been cancelled on October 9 and 10.

Passengers have been advised to check their train status before starting their journey to avoid inconvenience. Dr Sharma said updates are available through railway helpline 139, the national train enquiry system (NTES) app and other official railway information channels.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

From Lucknow, three trains have been affected: Tejas Express (82501) scheduled to depart on Saturday; Lucknow Mail (12229) and Lucknow-New Delhi AC Special (12429), both scheduled to depart on Friday.

From Varanasi, Shiv Ganga Express (12559) and Banaras-New Delhi Superfast Express (12581) scheduled for Friday have been suspended. The 15303 Kasganj-New Delhi Intercity Express scheduled to depart on Saturday is also affected. A senior public relations officer of NER, Gorakhpur, however, said no trains originating from Gorakhpur have been cancelled.