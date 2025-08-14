New building bylaws: No map approval for houses of up to 100 sq.m; malls on 18-m roads

Shopping malls can now be built on 18-metre-wide roads and clinics or primary schools on nine-metre-wide roads in the state capital under the new Uttar Pradesh Building Construction and Development Bylaws–2025. (File)

Another provision of the new bylaws is no map approval for residential plots of up to 100 sq. metres and for commercial plots of up to 30 sq. metres.

The rules also allow for the approval of single residential building maps on government-constructed roads that are less than nine metres wide in residential land-use zones, excluding illegal colonies, stated an LDA note on Wednesday.

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) officials said the move would promote planned development in both new urban areas and densely populated parts of old Lucknow.

On Wednesday, the LDA conducted an awareness meeting with builders and traders at a hotel in Chowk, as part of its campaign to familiarise stakeholders with the new bylaws. Officials said the aim was to make the building approval process simpler, transparent, and more citizen-friendly.

LDA officials stressed that these relaxations will enable builders to develop large projects on smaller plots, boost investment, create more jobs, and accelerate economic growth in Uttar Pradesh.

Key provisions of the new bylaws

No map approval required for residential plots up to 100 sq. metres and for commercial plots up to 30 sq. metres; only online registration with a ₹1 token fee

Residential buildings up to 500 sq. metres and commercial buildings up to 200 sq. metres will get automatic, trust-based online approval.

In cities with over 10 lakh population, shops, offices, nurseries, crèches, or home-stays can function in residential buildings on 24-metre-wide roads; in smaller cities, the limit is 18 metres.

FAR (Floor Area Ratio) increased for wide roads, and the limit is removed entirely for roads wider than 45 metres.

Height restrictions removed, except near airports and ASI-protected monuments.

Additional free FAR for green-rated buildings.

Ground coverage restrictions removed; setback rules relaxed for buildings above 15 metres; parking mandatory.

NOC requirements scrapped for hotels, hospitals, and paying guest facilities.

Structural audits of buildings mandatory once every 10 years.