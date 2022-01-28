NITI Aayog member highlights efforts to improve doc-patient ratio

India has scarcity of specialist doctors compared to developed nations, said Dr Vinod K Paul, member, NITI Aayog on Friday.

Delivering the 4th Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial Oration (online lecture), ‘Toward Adequate Medical Workforce in India: Creating opportunities by transforming capacity and regulation’ organised by King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Dr Paul highlighted the efforts of NITI Aayog in improving the scenario.

He said, “In developed countries, 75% of healthcare is provided by specialists. However, in India, there is 2-5 times deficit of specialists, compared to developed nations. If we want to fill this deficit, at the current rate, it will require many decades. Therefore, more post-graduates/more specialists should be trained every day.”

“Every bed (in medical institutions) should be used not only for providing care to patients but also for training doctors,” said Dr Paul.

He said the NITI Aayog is making efforts to take the number of post-graduate medical seats in the country up from 55,595 to one lakh. The National Board of Examinations (NBE), which offers postgraduate training (DNB, FNB), has huge scope to fill this shortage of PG seats because DNB/FNB training is more apprentice based.

He said that the current WHO norm is 1:1000 per population. “By 2024, we, in India, are near to achieving it. But we as doctors should pitch for 1.5:1000,” he said.

Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri, vice-chancellor of the KGMU, thanked Dr VK Paul for delivering this oration.

Sharing new attempts from NITI Aayog, Dr Paul said SRESTA (Scheme for Re-deployment of Superannuated Teachers of the AFMS) is being implemented. Under this scheme, retired medical teachers of the armed forces medical services will be registered in a pool. The officers in this resource pool will be termed as SRESTA National Medical Faculty (SNMF). Other reforms that are in the pipeline include fee fixation, national exit examination MBBS in 2022.