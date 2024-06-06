No respite from heat in sight, monsoon still a fortnight away

LUCKNOW: The sky in the state capital remained overcast in the first half of Wednesday that gave people a hope of some rain but it was not to be . Lucknowites will have to wait for a fortnight to experience monsoon that is expected to arrive in UP and in Lucknow by June 19 to 20, as per a met official. Lucknowites will have to wait for a fortnight to experience monsoon that is expected to arrive in UP and in Lucknow by June 19 to 20, as per a met official. (Pic for representation)

Heat wave will continue especially in Agra, Bundelkhand and Prayagraj divisions and there will be no respite for the next five days. “There is a possibility of rain and thunder showers in isolated areas of west UP due to western disturbances,” said Lucknow met incharge Mohd Danish.

Highest maximum temperature of 46.2°C was reported in Fatehpur (UP) . Heat wave conditions prevailed in some southern parts of the state . Maximum temperatures are in the range of 43-46°C over southern Uttar Pradesh. These are above normal by 2-4°C over the areas, according to an IMD tweet.

The forecast for UP is rain/thundershowers very likely at isolated places and strong surface winds (Speed 20-30 kmph) very likely over the state. IMD has issued a warning of the heat wave (loo) very likely to continue at isolated places over the state. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning strong winds (speed 30-40 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over the state.

While Fatehpur was hottest at 46.2, day temperature in Agra rose to 46, Jhansi to 45.9, Kanpur (IAF) to 45.6, Prayagraj to 45.4, Hamirpur to 45.2 and in Orai 45 degrees Celsius.

Forecast for Lucknow is mainly clear sky. Strong surface wind (20-30 Kmph) are very likely over the area. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 42 and 29 degree Celsisus respectively. On Wednesday, day and night temperature in Lucknow were 42.1 and 29 degrees Celsius respectively.