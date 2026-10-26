Now, 163 duplicate entries detected in Basti’s five assembly constituencies

After anomalies in the voter lists of the Pilibhit Sadar and Azamgarh assembly constituencies, an issue involving 163 duplicate entries in the electoral rolls has surfaced in Basti district’s five assembly constituencies— 26 in Harraiya, 52 in Kaptanganj, 20 in Rudhauli, 18 in Basti Sadar and 47 in Mahadewa.

Following instructions from the Election Commission of India (ECI), a drive was launched on October 22 to identify duplicate entries across Basti district’s five assembly constituencies. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

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Additional district magistrate (Basti) Gyan Chandra Gupta, who also serves as the deputy district election officer, said that following instructions from the Election Commission of India (ECI), a drive was launched on October 22 to identify duplicate entries across the district’s five assembly constituencies.

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“The focus was on the demographic similar entries (DSE) and photo similar entries (PSE),” Gupta said. DSE refers to multiple records in a voter list that share identical personal details of a voter. The same person might be registered more than once in the voter list. While PSE refers to duplicate entries in the voter list where the same person’s photograph appears multiple times, either under the same name or different names, across one or more voting constituencies, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “During the drive, 163 demographic similar entries were detected in the electoral rolls across the district’s five constituencies: 26 in Harraiya assembly constituency, 52 in Kaptanganj, 20 in Rudhauli, 18 in Basti Sadar and 47 in Mahadewa assembly constituency,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During the drive, 163 demographic similar entries were detected in the electoral rolls across the district’s five constituencies: 26 in Harraiya assembly constituency, 52 in Kaptanganj, 20 in Rudhauli, 18 in Basti Sadar and 47 in Mahadewa assembly constituency,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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In July, duplicate entries of 5,411 voters were detected, Gupta said, adding that the electoral registration officer (ERO) corrected duplicate entries by generating Form 7 for 2,705 voters.

On the Election Commission’s instructions, the DSE and PSE processes to identify duplicate entries are continuing. After verification, the EROs concerned remove duplicate entries according to the ECI rules, he said.

Previously, the Samajwadi Party (SP) had raised concerns regarding duplicate voters in Basti district. An SP delegation, led by state unit president Shyam Lal Pal, submitted a memorandum to Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa on October 19, alleging hundreds of duplicate entries across the district’s five assembly constituencies.

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In their memorandum, SP leaders pointed out that a woman named Asiya Khatoon had three separate entries in the voter list. While her photograph remained identical in all three, her Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number was different in each instance, the SP claimed.

Similarly, there were duplicate entries of another woman, Gudiya, but her photo and EPIC number were different. The name of her husband was the same in both the entries. A similar case was found for three other voters - Kusum Devi, Adiba Waheed, and Abdul Hameed—where the EPIC numbers were different but the name and photo were similar, according to the SP delegation’s memorandum.