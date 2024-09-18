Now, executive lounge facility for passengers at Prayagraj Junction

PRAYAGRAJ Just like airports, railway passengers will also be able to avail comforts of an air-conditioned 24X7 executive lounge at the Prayagraj Junction. The service formally got underway on platform number 1 from Tuesday. The newly launched air-conditioned executive lounge at Prayagraj Junction. (HT Photo)

The facilities include reclining sofas, food & beverages, besides charging points for mobile phones and laptops. The responsibility of running these services has been given to the firm ‘Krishna Caters’. Breakfast, meals, potable water, tea and coffee besides packed snacks, newspapers and over-the-counter medicines will be available in the lounge, said Amit Singh, PRO, Prayagraj division, of North Central Railways (NCR).

Passengers will, however, have to pay for the services, including ₹25, to sit in the executive lounge. To sit on more comfortable chairs and reclining sofas, one will have to pay ₹109. For other services too, passengers will have to pay as per the fixed rate list.