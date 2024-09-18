Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Now, executive lounge facility for passengers at Prayagraj Junction

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 18, 2024 09:11 PM IST

The facilities include reclining sofas, food & beverages, besides charging points for mobile phones and laptops; passengers are required to pay for the services

PRAYAGRAJ Just like airports, railway passengers will also be able to avail comforts of an air-conditioned 24X7 executive lounge at the Prayagraj Junction. The service formally got underway on platform number 1 from Tuesday.

The newly launched air-conditioned executive lounge at Prayagraj Junction. (HT Photo)
The newly launched air-conditioned executive lounge at Prayagraj Junction. (HT Photo)

The facilities include reclining sofas, food & beverages, besides charging points for mobile phones and laptops. The responsibility of running these services has been given to the firm ‘Krishna Caters’. Breakfast, meals, potable water, tea and coffee besides packed snacks, newspapers and over-the-counter medicines will be available in the lounge, said Amit Singh, PRO, Prayagraj division, of North Central Railways (NCR).

Passengers will, however, have to pay for the services, including 25, to sit in the executive lounge. To sit on more comfortable chairs and reclining sofas, one will have to pay 109. For other services too, passengers will have to pay as per the fixed rate list.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On