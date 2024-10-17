NTA to establish nodal centres across U.P.

Following the NEET 2024 and JRF entrance exam controversies, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is reportedly taking steps to improve its examination infrastructure. The agency plans to establish five nodal centres in each district of Uttar Pradesh to conduct major examinations like NEET, JEE, and CUET. For Representation Only (File)

These nodal centres will be assigned to polytechnic institutes and engineering colleges, ensuring more convenient and accessible examination arrangements for candidates. The move comes after the NTA faced significant backlash for the challenges encountered by candidates during the NEET and CUET 2024 exams.

NTA, the primary agency for conducting 15 major examinations in India, serves over one crore candidates annually. To address the growing demand and ensure a smoother examination experience, the agency has been transitioning most of its exams to an online format.

Uttar Pradesh, with its 156 state polytechnic institutes, is well-positioned to accommodate the new NTA centres. The Technical Education Council has initiated discussions with NTA officials to finalise the locations and operational procedures for these centres.

Annvi Dinesh, special secretary, Technical Education, Government of UP, confirmed that at least five centres will be established in each district, operated and managed entirely by NTA. Government polytechnics will be given priority for these centres, and the Technical Education Council secretary, Ajit Kumar Mishra, has requested details from government-level institutes.

This initiative aims to alleviate the difficulties faced by candidates, particularly those residing in remote areas, by providing more accessible and convenient examination centres.